Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security requirements

12 January 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its Core Networks portfolio is in full compliance with all security requirements defined by the GSMA’s bi-annual Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit.

In contrast to the previous audit, a wider set of Core Networks products were assessed in the most recent audit, including IMS/Voice Core, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling and Policy, Packet Core, Cloud Infrastructure and Security.

The latest audit underscores the highest standards that go into Nokia product development, security testing, and software life cycle management.

Other Core products which were part of the audit included Shared Data Layer, Nokia Container Services, Network Exposure Function, and NetGuard Endpoint Security.

NESAS audits and tests network equipment across the telecommunications industry to ensure it conforms to a security benchmark and the requirements of regulators, governments, and mobile operators.

Fran Heeran, SVP & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “This is a reflection of the exceptional work and focus across the teams here at Nokia, and the rigorous security standards that underpin our Core Networks portfolio. There are no exceptions when it comes to security. Our customers demand it and this audit underlines the security quality that the Nokia Core Networks portfolio delivers.”

