Korean Cathode Manufacturer Reports Battery Cell Test Using RecycLiCo Cathode Precursor Material

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “the Company”), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the lithium-ion battery recycling industry.



The Company’s recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material (“Precursor”) has been successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products.

The Korean cathode manufacturer reported that the battery cell using RecycLiCo’s recycled-upcycled NMC811 (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) precursor outperformed other recycled cathode precursor materials and performed at the level of commercial NMC811 precursor material. RecycLiCo’s commercial battery-quality precursor was produced directly from battery production scrap and black mass samples using the Company’s novel closed-loop RecycLiCo process.

“These results not only validate our technological lead but also showcase the potential of our strategic business model that enables potential cathode and battery manufacturer partners to reintegrate recycled battery-ready materials while gaining economic and environmental benefits,” commented Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. “We are excited to explore potential partnership opportunities and further advance technical due diligence with the Korean manufacturer as we push the boundaries of sustainability and innovation in the battery materials industry.”

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services

Telephone: 778-574-4444

Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.