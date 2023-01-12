KraneShares Launches China Internet Covered Call ETF (Ticker: KLIP) on the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, announced the launch of the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (ticker: KLIP) on the New York Stock Exchange.



KLIP seeks to provide current income by following a “covered call” or “buy-write” strategy. KLIP buys shares of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker: KWEB) and “writes” or “sells” corresponding call options on KWEB. KWEB is one of the world’s leading China region ETFs with more than nine years of track record and over $7.5 billion in assets under management.1 KWEB offers exposure to companies within China’s rapidly growing internet sector. Top holdings include, Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, and JD.com.2

A covered call ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with income by writing options on stocks or ETFs. Covered call ETFs manage the options exposure for investors, which can be more economical and time efficient than buying individual stock options. Covered call ETFs can be attractive to investors seeking both income and more stable equity market returns because covered calls typically produce higher yields during periods of increasing market volatility.

Since the China internet sector has historically been more volatile than the US internet / technology sector, KLIP has the potential to provide higher yields than covered call strategies based on those markets.

“We are excited to launch KLIP and bring the significant income potential of a covered call KWEB strategy to investors,” said Jonathan Shelon, Chief Operating Officer at KraneShares and KLIP portfolio manager. “We believe combining allocations to both KWEB and KLIP can help produce an even more attractive growth and targeted income strategy. KLIP allows investors to trade performance uncertainty for more stable income.”

“We are thrilled to add a covered call strategy to our suite of China ETFs,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. “By writing covered calls on KWEB, an established ETF with a deep options market, KLIP provides investors the opportunity to generate additional income while potentially reducing volatility in their portfolio. This strategy can be a valuable tool for those looking to enhance their income and manage risk in China-focused investments.”

For additional information on the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (ticker: KLIP), visit kraneshares.com/klip or contact your financial advisor.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China’s importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Citations:

As of Jan 10, 2023 % of KWEB net assets of holdings mentioned: Alibaba 9.25%, Tencent 10.05%, Meituan 7.77%, JD.com 6.26% as of Jan 10, 2023. Holdings are subject to change.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.com Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: KLIP. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Please note these links also contain the Funds' top ten holdings, performance, and other important information.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

By writing covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums, the Fund will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in the value of the Index above the exercise prices of such options, but will continue to bear the risk of declines in the value of the Index. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from the volatility of the underlying stocks over time. As a result, the risks associated with writing covered call options may be similar to the risks associated with writing put options. In addition, the Fund’s ability to sell the securities underlying the options will be limited while the options are in effect unless the Fund cancels out the option positions through the purchase of offsetting identical options prior to the expiration of the written options. As the writer of a call option, the Fund may not be able to control the time when it may be required to fulfill its obligation to the purchaser of the option; however, the terms of the FLEX options written by the Fund will make them exercisable only on their expiration date. Exchanges may suspend the trading of options in volatile markets. If trading is suspended, the Fund may be unable to write options at times that may be desirable or advantageous to do so.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

The ability of the Fund to achieve its respective investment objectives is dependent, in part, on the continuous availability of A Shares and the ability to obtain, if necessary, additional A Shares quota. If the Fund is unable to obtain sufficient exposure to limited availability of A Share quota, the Fund could seek exposure to the component securities of the Underlying Index by investment in other types of securities. The Fund is subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease.

The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. KLIP is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs, KFA Funds ETFs, and KraneShares Mutual Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

