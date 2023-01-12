The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (SGTM) Announces 2023 Corporate Priorities and 2022 Achievements

Orlando, FL, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, today announced its corporate priorities for the next 12 months and 2022 achievements. CEO and Director Tony Raynor stated, “As we enter 2023, we are excited to see our growth and encouraged with our VRM Biologik Group partnership. We believe with our vision for growth and innovation, this positions us to succeed while saving the environment.”



Corporate Priorities :

The Company’s 2023 corporate priorities are aimed at bridging the gap SGTM believes exists between the value of its business and its value as reflected in the equity markets, include:

Identifying and prioritizing revenue-producing business opportunities and expansions that would be expected to drive growth and success. With a focus on cash flow management and EBIDTA, the Company will carefully evaluate potential opportunities and select those that align with our long-term objectives and provide the greatest potential for success. This may involve acquiring companies within the Company’s industry throughout the nation to increase revenues and efficiencies. Furthermore, SGTM will continue to secure new and current contracts through its subsidiaries and partnership increasing revenue.





Become fully reporting with the SEC under the Exchange Act of 1934, providing optimal transparency to its loyal shareholders, and increasing market liquidity.





Developing a strategy for efficiently acquiring capital for long-term growth. This may involve seeking out partnerships, seeking investments or utilizing debt financing. By increasing the access to efficient capital, SGTM will be better positioned to scale the business.





Launching its new software, Acumatica, to optimize and assist efficiency internally. This software was obtained in September 2021 and has since been configured to the Company's needs. Acumatica will maximize resources, reduce costs, and improve profits thanks to an extensive suite of connected and mobile business applications that assist in production, estimating, engineering, material planning, scheduling, product configuration, and manufacturing data collection.





Continuously monitoring market conditions and refining the strategy as needed to ensure that the Company remains competitive and well-positioned for growth. SGTM is committed to staying nimble and responsive to new opportunities and challenges.



2022 Highlights :

SGTM purchases dormant 45-acre interior sawmill site with a 100,000-square-foot building in Beaver, Washington.





SGTM partners with Acceel Media International ("AMI") to obtain a bundle of media services including iconic billboards, short-form broadcasts, commercial and production guidance, media relations, and strategy planning and implementation. Short-form commercials highlighting SGTM and its sustainability message are expected to run across major news networks including Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax and additional media outlets via AMI's network of media partnerships.





SGTM signs agreement with VRM Biolgik Group, obtaining world-leading soil moisture technology to revolutionize the organic waste and soil health industry. VRM Biologik's technology uses any vegetative green waste or compostable material, including wood material such as sawdust or chips or grindings from wood material, and applies a catalyst to stimulate natural reactions that manufactures and stores soil moisture. The 100-percent organic material is converted into HumiSoil®, a valuable soil amendment, reducing the need for fertilizers and chemicals while increasing production of agricultural products, including livestock grazing on pastureland.





SGTM expands into additional wood recycling facility intended to support the City of Ocoee, Orange County, Florida, and the State of Florida by providing a temporary storm debris and staging site for disaster-related contractors and for the collection and short-term storage of landscape and tree debris as part of any disaster recovery efforts. SGTM will also be utilizing VRM BioLogik's Groundswell Continuous Fermentation process to produce soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level from the collected vegetative and wood waste.





Appoints Ambassador Ned L. Siegal to its Board of Directors and Governance Committee adding his extensive experience in international business, management, real estate, energy, utilities, infrastructure, finance, and cyber security technology to the team.





SGTM appoints Colleen McAleer to its Independent Board of Directors and Compensation Committee. Adding her extensive experience in leadership, governance, commercial real estate, non-profits, and finance to the team.





SGTM appoints Bradford B. Baker to its Independent Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Adding his extensive experience in management, operations, finance, government process, and international relations to the team.





SGTM uplists to the OTCQX tier , the best market providing investors transparent trading and information.





, the best market providing investors transparent trading and information. SGTM signs contract with FMW Media to create, direct, produce and distribute commercial content to increase company exposure on its environmentally friendly agriculture products.





to create, direct, produce and distribute commercial content to increase company exposure on its environmentally friendly agriculture products. SGTM cancels 22,101,556 shares of the Company’s Common Stock from a recent settlement, updating the outstanding shares to 74,246,743 from 96,348,299 as of December 29, 2022.



About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (“SGTM” or the “Company”), is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, and food stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports. The Company will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities and to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

