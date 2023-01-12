PRIDE Industries Launches Youth Employment Services Program

Roseville, CA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, today debuts its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program. The YES! Program supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. PRIDE Industries will run the program out of its Career Hub in Citrus Heights, California. The Career Hub also helps adults with disabilities who live in the area train for and secure employment.

“We are excited to re-open the Career Hub and resume offering a comprehensive range of county, state, and federally funded programs to youth and adults with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota-Luebke, Chief Workforce Inclusion Officer at PRIDE Industries. “The addition of the Youth Employment Services Program will allow us to provide employment preparation and on-the-job support specifically tailored to young adults.”

The YES! Program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty, or facing other barriers to employment.

The YES! Program model incorporates peer support, an evidence-based practice shown to increase engagement and improve outcomes for participants. PRIDE Industries’ peer employment specialists who work with the youth will have lived experience with recovery from mental illness, substance use disorder, and/or the juvenile justice, homeless, and foster care systems. By sharing their experiences and providing practical guidance, YES! peer employment specialists will help young people take steps towards building fulfilling, self-determined lives.

“It’s estimated that there are 2,000 opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties,” said Carlos Perez, Work Force Inclusion Manager for Youth Services at PRIDE Industries. "Our peer employment specialists will be able to connect with program participants through shared experiences, enabling us to help this young population when they need it the most.”

The YES! Program is made possible by grants from several philanthropic and governmental organizations, including the Kelly Foundation, Teichert Foundation, Walter S. Johnson, Our Little Light Foundation, Golden One, U.S. Bank Northern California, City of Citrus Heights Community Block Grant, SETA, and WIOA.

“By pulling together funding from multiple sources, we’re able to increase our outreach and offer a wide variety of essential employment services for opportunity youth,” said Michele Bennyhoff, Director of The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation, which obtained the grants that are making the YES! Program possible.

The newly re-opened Career Hub, located at 7011 Sylvan Road in Citrus Heights, will be the primary location for these services, which are free to program participants. Services include soft skills and vocational training, as well as job search guidance and placement opportunities. Job support services include work transportation, employee liaison services, on-the-job coaching, mentoring, counseling, continuing education, and full- and part-time paid internships. The YES! Program also offers instruction and support for independent living, and provides training in personal safety, relationship building, and interpersonal communication. The program also provides recovery education and support.

“Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for opportunity youth,” said Perez. “By bringing all these services under one roof, we’ll be able to provide a seamless training and support experience for YES! Program participants.”

Youth and organizations supporting youth interested in participating in the YES! program should visit the Career Hub, call 916-676-2540, or contact PRIDE Industries’ I AM ABLE Helpline at 844-426-2253 (844-I-AM-ABLE).

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://www.prideindustries.com.

