GSI Technology to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on January 26, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its current outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13735485. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from January 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through February 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 13735485. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric design that delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel search directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

