ZetaDisplay publishes financial update for Q4 2022 and provides guidance for the fiscal year 2023

Stockholm, 13 January 2023

In connection with the ongoing debt refinancing process, ZetaDisplay sets out below an update on its financial performance for Q4 2022 and provides guidance for 2023.

Key unaudited consolidated financial information for the three months ended 31 December 2022:

Net sales increased by 36.8% y-o-y and amounted to SEK 167.4 (122.4) million, with SaaS revenues experiencing a y-o-y growth of 10.4% and amounted to SEK 49.8 (45.1) million. Total revenues grew by 34.4% y-o-y and amounted to SEK 167.6 (124.7) million. For the fiscal year 2022 net sales increased by 27.1% and amounted to 534.5 (420.5) million

Annual Recurring Revenues, as presented in the financial reports, experienced a growth of 2.3% q-o-q and amounted to SEK 197.7 (192.2) million, highlighting the ability to win new business whilst retaining low churn and thus increasing ZetaDisplay’s recurring revenue base

EBITDA amounted to SEK 14.1 (15.3) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items as presented in the financial reports, EBITDA amounted to SEK 14.1 (15.8) million. Reported EBITDA figures include costs associated with strategic and operational initiatives which are anticipated will benefit the business in the future. Adjusted for these extraordinary costs, EBITDA to amount to SEK 71.3 million for the fiscal year 2022

Gross interest-bearing debt amounted to SEK 319.0 million and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 59.2 million at year end

Guidance for the fiscal year 2023 (based on management budget figures for 2023):

Net sales guidance of approximately SEK 600 million, with SaaS revenues of approximately SEK 220 million

EBITDA, adjusted for extraordinary costs including those associated with strategic and operational initiatives, guidance of above SEK 80 million

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.00 CET on 13 January 2023.





About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the time of decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, has a turnover of approximately SEK +500 million and employs 220 employees in offices in six European countries. In total, the company manages over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

