Christie’s International Real Estate Continues Expansion, Adding Carter Jonas as Exclusive UK Affiliate

LONDON and CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate is once again expanding its global roster of affiliates with the signing of Carter Jonas as its exclusive affiliate in the United Kingdom.

One of the UK’s oldest and most established property consultancies, Carter Jonas was founded in 1855 and retains its first-ever estate-owning client. Today, Carter Jonas is a multi-disciplinary partnership with 34 offices throughout the UK. Its teams advise and support clients across residential sales and lettings, Build to Rent and new homes, as well as on planning, development, commercial, property management, building consultancy, and rural matters.

Carter Jonas has a comprehensive practice encompassing a range of specialities, however, as a partner-owned business, it maintains a distinctive quality, offering clients a highly personalised service tailored to their bespoke requirements and evolving needs. The Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation will be exclusively linked with the consultancy’s residential departments.

“Our professionals know the London and regional property markets inside out and have a wealth of experience in the industry. This includes a comprehensive grasp of the motivations and day-to-day realities of our clients, enabling them to advise from a long-term point of view. Furthermore, because we are a partnership, our clients can take comfort in dealing directly with the owners of our business” said Lisa Simon, head of residential, Carter Jonas.

The Christie’s International Real Estate brand offers Carter Jonas agents and clients access to a number of benefits, including increased international exposure for luxury properties; a global referral network; an industry-leading marketing platform; and exclusive partnerships, including with Christie’s venerable auction house, founded in London.

“The UK – especially London, where Christie’s was founded – is a key market for Christie’s International Real Estate, so it was critical to find the right local partner. As a successful, independent consultancy built on superior client service and personalised attention, Carter Jonas embodies the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, and we’re thrilled to add them to our network of luxury affiliates around the world,” said Helena de Forton, managing director for EMEA and APAC at Christie’s International Real Estate.

“As the exclusive UK affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, we look forward to leveraging the world-class marketing programmes, its globally recognised brand and extensive network, to offer our clients greater scale and exposure while growing our luxury business nationally,” added Mark Granger, chief executive of Carter Jonas.

Many of Carter Jonas’ offices are in historic cities and towns, noted for their rich architectural heritage and some of the best universities in the country, including Oxford and Cambridge, providing clients access to a wealth of properties in some of the most picturesque locations in the UK.

Since its acquisition last December by U.S. brokerage and technology firm @properties, Christie’s International Real Estate has been updating and expanding its global luxury brand. In addition to Carter Jonas, in the past 12 months, the brand has signed market-leading affiliates in Milan, Venice, the Italian, Swiss and French Alps, Malta, Japan, and Estonia, as well as top U.S. markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

