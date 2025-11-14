Christie’s International Real Estate Expands into Portland, Ore. Behind Top-Producing Local Agents

PORTLAND, Ore. and CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of top-producing real estate agents with a long track record of success in Portland has launched a new brokerage firm under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand. The new company, Christie’s International Real Estate Evergreen , is led by Brian Pienovi, a four-decade veteran of the local market, his son Andrew, who has more than 20 years of experience, and Patrick Clark, who has logged more than $2 billion in career sales volume and is one of the Portland area’s leading brokers for new-construction developments.

Longtime local agent Ken McLarty will serve as principal broker of the firm, which is setting up shop in the Pearl District in downtown Portland.

Christie’s International Real Estate Evergreen is a continuation of Brian Pienovi’s successful run as a broker owner and operator in Portland. Previously, he and his partners established and built two separate brokerage firms, selling each to Windermere Real Estate, one of the nation’s largest regional real estate companies. Though their last company grew to over 200 agents, Pienovi says his goal with Evergreen is to start small, focus on quality, and grow the right way – through boutique luxury service.

“Brian, Andrew and Patrick have shaped Portland’s real estate industry at the highest level for years,” said Gavin Swartzman, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “They bring deep-rooted expertise, generational leadership, and a shared commitment to client service that perfectly aligns with our brand. Their addition marks an exciting new chapter for us on the West Coast.”

Through the new affiliation, Christie’s International Real Estate Evergreen agents will enjoy exclusive access to pl@tform™, the brand’s proprietary tech solution that enables digital management of all aspects of the real estate transaction and client relationship. Agents and clients will also be able to take advantage of exclusive advertising and marketing partnerships, increased national and international exposure for luxury listings, and special programs that leverage the firm’s connection to Christie’s venerable auction house.

“Partnering with Christie’s International Real Estate offers a global network, iconic brand, and best-in-class tools to complement the local relationships and expertise we’ve cultivated over the past four decades,” said Brian Pienovi. “We’re excited to begin this journey—one that embraces new opportunities and the elevated experience that today’s luxury market demands.”

With an average sales price above $1 million — double the metro-wide average of $515,000 — the founding members of Christie’s International Real Estate Evergreen are well-positioned to serve Portland’s growing luxury market. In tandem with the launch, the firm has been tapped to lead sales and marketing for the Ritz-Carlton Residences Portland, a high-profile development in the city’s downtown.

According to Brian Pienovi, downtown neighborhoods like the Pearl District have seen renewed interest among luxury buyers moving back to the city from the suburbs.

Portland is also attracting a growing segment of homebuyers from California, drawn by the region’s natural amenities, lower home prices and climate stability, which translate to lower insurance premiums, Pienovi added.

“We’re incredibly bullish on Portland real estate, and with the global reach and resources of Christie’s International Real Estate, we’re uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate this evolving market and unlock new opportunities,” said Clark.

###

About Christie’s International Real Estate