Attractive Opportunities in Mine Detection System Market Globally

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mine Detection System Market by Application (Defence and Homeland Security), Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted and Handheld), Technology, Upgradation (OEMs and MROs), and Region (2021-2026)", It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing new technologies and demand of going Mine Detection systems. Significant technological advancements and integration of electronics in military equipment are resulting in a shift towards multilayered defense systems, which is expected to drive the Mine Detection Systems market during the forecast period. Adding to these factors, the increase in the use of UAV systems and the need for ground surveillance and communication jamming serve as opportunities for the Mine Detection Systems market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58068280

Mine Detection System Market Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Growth Rate 6.2% Market size available for years 2018–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Deployment, By Upgrade, By Application, By Technology Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Thales Group (France),

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel),

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

BAE Systems (UK),

Elbit Systems (Israel) and

L3Harris Technologies (US). and others. Total 25 Market Players

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Mine Detection System Industry"­­­­­­­­

190 – Tables

68 – Figures

216 – Pages

Raytheon technology is an America based conglomerate of multinational aerospace and defense service providing companies. It research, manufactures and develops technology products in the field of aerospace and defense. The company’s business segments include Collins Aerospace, Pratt Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Raytheon Company offers solutions for the enhanced detection of buried threats. The company offers GroundEye system and AN/AQS-20 is capable of real-time detection of concealed threats. This technology can be integrated with military vehicles for

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of maritime vessels and ground vehicles. The company operates through four segments, namely, Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation System. L3 Technologies, Inc. has a wide presence across the globe and is one of the major defense solution providers to the NATO forces and the US Department of Homeland Security. The company offers products for all three industry verticals such as Land, Naval & Air

BAE Systems is one of the key players in the aerospace, defense, and security sectors across the globe. The company operates through five business segments, namely, Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company focuses on enhancing its products by adding innovative features to differentiate them from its competitors. It delivers cost-effective, well-executed, operationally ready solutions by developing advanced components and innovative solutions to increase customer value

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=58068280

The study categorizes the mine detection Systems market based on platform, capability, product, and operation, along with region.

By Deployment

Vehicle Mounted

Ship Mounted

Airborne Mounted

Handheld

By Application

Defence

Homeland Security

By Technology

Radar Based

Laser Based

Sonar Based

By Upgrade

OEMs

MROs

Recent Developments

In May 2021, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. of Quincy, Massachusetts, has been awarded a contract by US Navy for the conversion of five Surface Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Undersea Vehicle systems to the Block I configuration and engineering support services. In May 2021, Germany's Rheinmetall won a contract to provide British Armed Forces with mission masters. In order to study potential future capabilities, the British military will purchase four additional Mission Masters, this time with a fire support module. Other than logistics, it may also be used for surveillance, security, casualty evacuation, and CBRN detection, among other things. Additionally, the Mission Master may be used as a mobile radio relay station. In April 2021, Raytheon Technologies has been granted a contract by the US Navy to update certain AQS-20A towed sonars to the AQS-20C version. Raytheon was granted a firm fixed-price contract by the Naval Sea Systems Command to convert 10 vintage AQS-20A mine hunting sonars to the AN/AQS-20C configuration through engineering, design, development, manufacturing, integration, and testing.

Related Reports :

The Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradtion) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027