Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2022: Stringent Eco-Friendly Regulations to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers and Related Composites in Automotive Applications

The "Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material Type (Pan, Pitch), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Modulus (Standard, Intermediate, High), Product Type (Continuous, Long, Short), Application (Composites, Non-Composites), End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon fiber market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period and USD 21.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecasted period.

The market is driven by factors like the stringent eco-friendly regulations & rising popularity of 3d printing, Carbon fiber is being extensively deployed in the automotive industry for the creation of 3D-printed car parts.

In terms of volume, Standard Modulus-based carbon fiber accounted for the largest share of the overall carbon fiber market.

In terms of volume, the by modulus type segment of carbon fiber based on Standard Modulus-based carbon fiber accounted for 60.3% of the overall carbon fiber market in 2021. On the other hand, owing to its low cost and the large number of applications, standard modulus carbon fibers are in high demand from the wind energy industry and are growing at a much faster rate compared to the other grades.

During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Pipe & Tank industry is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Pipe & Tank industry is the most important end-use industry for carbon fiber. During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Pipe & Tank industry has the highest 20% CAGR. Owing to the high focus on reducing carbon footprint, there is increasing demand from CNG and hydrogen tank manufacturers. This is expected to drive the market for PAN-based carbon fibers in the pipe & tank industry.

During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Europe dominated the global market for carbon fiber. Many manufacturers of carbon fiber and their products are present in the region. Germany held a significant share of the global carbon fiber market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growing automotive and aerospace & defense are driving the growth of the carbon fiber market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Manufacturing Satellite Parts

High Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry

Stringent Eco-Friendly Regulations to Drive Adoption of Carbon Fibers and Related Composites in Automotive Applications

Significant Benefits in Wind Energy Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

Decline in Demand from Luxury Cars Segment

Opportunities

Increased Investments for Development of Low-Cost Coal-Based Carbon Fibers

Increasing Demand for FCEVs

Rising Use of Carbon Fiber in 3D Printing

Development of Low-Cost Manufacturing Processes Such as Plasma Oxidation Technology

Challenges

Production of Low-Cost Carbon Fiber

Capital-Intensive and Complex Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fiber

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Carbon Fiber Market, by Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

6.3 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

7 Carbon Fiber Market, by Fiber Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Virgin Carbon Fiber

7.3 Recycled Carbon Fiber

8 Carbon Fiber Market, by Modulus

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard Modulus

8.3 Intermediate Modulus

8.4 High Modulus

9 Carbon Fiber Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Continuous Carbon Fiber

9.3 Long Carbon Fiber

9.4 Short Carbon Fiber

10 Carbon Fiber Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Composites

10.3 Non-Composites

11 Carbon Fiber Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace & Defense

11.3 Wind Energy

11.4 Automotive

11.5 Pipe & Tank

11.6 Sports Goods

11.7 Civil Engineering

11.8 Electrical & Electronics

11.9 Marine

11.10 Other End-Use Industries

12 Carbon Fiber Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Anshan Senoda Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Bcircular

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd.

Dowaksa

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gen 2 Carbon

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology Co., Ltd.

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.

Jilin Jiyan High-Tech Fibers Co., Ltd.

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Kingfa Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Mallinda, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

SGL Carbon

Sichuan Xinwanxing Carbon Fiber Composites Co., Ltd.

Sinofibers Technology Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Petrochemical)

Solvay

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Umatex Group

Vartega Inc.

Weihai Guangwei Composites Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhong an Xin Technology Co., Ltd

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.





