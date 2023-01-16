WTW appoints Tony Yen as Head of Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tony Yen as Head of Taiwan, effective 1 January 2023. Tony succeeds Charles Wang who retired in December 2022.



Tony brings with him over 20 years of risk engineering, risk management and insurance broking experience, and joined WTW in 2015. He also heads WTW’s Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) business in Taiwan and has helped many Taiwanese companies in developing their business continuity and enterprise risk management programmes. In his new role, Tony will work closely with business leaders across WTW to facilitate service delivery and drive growth in Taiwan.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Weaver, Head of Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Asia Pacific, WTW, said: “With continuing global uncertainties and economic challenges, it is important for us to provide organisations with data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital to help them navigate and thrive in a complex world. Over the years, Tony has been working closely with many Asian high-tech companies, developing optimised risk mitigation, risk management and risk transfer solutions. I am confident that his experience, together with his proven track records and our teams in Taiwan, will help our clients become more resilient and successful.”

Commenting on his new role, Tony said, “I am delighted to take on this opportunity to lead our WTW business in Taiwan. As One WTW, I am certain that WTW Taiwan will continue to bring our exceptional services and innovative solutions to helping our clients’ achieve future success.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Clara Goh: +65 6958 2542

Clara.goh@willistowerswatson.com