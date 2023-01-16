Award Winning Communications Agency, Talk Shop Starts 2023 Strong, Acquires Jam PR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talk Shop , one of Canada’s leading communications agencies, announced today its acquisition of Jam PR, a West Coast public relations firm that brings a journalistic approach to its clients services. This move solidifies Talk Shop as an industry leader making bold moves and further contributing to Vancouver’s economic ecosystem.



Launched in 2017 by founder Ada Slivinski, Jam PR is known for its work in media relations, social media management, events, media training, and influencer collaborations. Slivinski brings a successful career as a journalist to her PR business, helping clients tell their stories through media. Slivinski works with clients coming from a range of sectors including real estate, technology, non-profit, and lifestyle.

Slivinski joins Talk Shop in the role of Vice President and will be an active player on Talk Shop’s leadership team. In her role she will focus on business development and growth in Vancouver.

“We are thrilled to have Jam PR and Ada Slivinski join Talk Shop,” says Katie Stevens, Talk Shop’s Managing Partner. “Ada is a long-time friend of Talk Shop and there are a lot of synergies with our approach to strategy and creative campaigns. We know Ada is going to do amazing things within the Talk Shop team and be a major contributor to growth in Western Canada.”

Talk Shop was founded in Vancouver in 2011 and opened a second head office in Toronto in 2019. The team has grown to more than 50 employees and serves clients in real estate, technology, lifestyle, and non-profit sectors. Talk Shop supports its clients to get known and be understood. This is achieved through an integrated approach to communications, focusing on traditional public relations tactics, and digital strategies.

“Talk Shop is so well-known and respected in the Vancouver, and now Toronto, markets for their cutting-edge approach to communications”, says Ada Slivinski, Vice President, Talk Shop. “The tools they are investing in are so exciting. I am thrilled to join this whip smart and innovative team. Together we will be able to provide such strong strategy and drive results for our clients; positioning them as the industry leaders they are and driving collective success.”

Slivinski will be working out of Talk Shop’s Vancouver office, located in South Granville.

Media Contact:

Amber Coyle

Senior Account Manager, Talk Shop

604-738-2220

amber@talkshopmedia.com

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop helps clients to get known and be understood. Founded in Vancouver in 2011, and with a second head office opening in Toronto in 2019, Talk Shop supports clients with their communications needs. Focusing on traditional public relations tactics and digital strategies, Talk Shop works with clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate, and non-profit sectors to meet their business objectives through smart strategies. Talk Shop employs the best talent in the country and team members who know how to deliver exceptional results for clients across North America. Talk Shop’s commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain top talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada’s 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop’s all-women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.

Talk Shop is hiring in Vancouver and Toronto. To see current career opportunities, visit our careers page .

About Jam PR

Founded in 2017 with a journalistic approach to public relations, Jam PR is a Vancouver-based boutique PR agency of journalists and creatives with a focus on the “little guy.” From taking care of clients’ social media to preparing them for the tough questions, Jam PR helps businesses get the exposure they deserve. Their clients come from a range of sectors including real estate, technology, non-profit, and lifestyle.