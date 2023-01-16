Changes in Martela’s Management Team

English Finnish

In order to strengthen the execution of Martela’s Lifecycle strategy, company makes changes to its management team.

In order to strengthen development of circularity, workplace as a service and digital sales channel company has appointed Mr. Kimmo Hakkala Vice President Sales and Marketing and member of management team. Hakkala will start in his position on February 1, 2023 and report to the Martela CEO. Hakkala has more than twenty years of experience in sales and marketing management and leadership positions both in domestic and international companies. He has worked e.g. at Kesko, Kemira, Fiskars and Berner.

Head of Sales organization and management team member VP, Johan Westerlund, is heading for new challenges outside Martela. Johan Westerlund will leave the company at the end of January.

"I would like to thank Johan for his contribution in developing and leading the Sales organization and I wish him success in his future challenges," says Ville Taipale, CEO.

As of February 1, 2023 Martela management team will consist of following functions and management team members lead by Martela CEO Ville Taipale:

The Brand & Design business unit lead by Mr. Kari Leino. Unit is responsible for brand and product portfolio management.

Martela Design Studio business unit lead by Mrs. Eeva Terävä. Unit is responsible for the planning and development of work and learning environment projects.

Operations business unit lead by Mr. Kalle Sulkanen. Unit is responsible for production and supply chain management.

Sales and Marketing unit lead by Mr. Kimmo Hakkala. Unit is responsible for global sales operations, customer service and marketing.

Business Support unit lead by Mr. Kalle Lehtonen. Unit is responsible for finance, human resources and IT.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.