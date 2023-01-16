AMD Promotes Forrest Norrod to Executive Vice President of Data Center Solutions Business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Forrest Norrod has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions business group at AMD. The appointment reflects his record of leadership and market growth throughout his tenure with AMD and the strategic role of the data center business to the company’s continued growth strategy.



“Under Forrest’s leadership, we have significantly grown our data center business and delivered multiple generations of AMD EPYC processors that combine leadership performance and energy efficiency,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “The data center is our largest growth opportunity, and we look forward to further expanding our presence with cloud, enterprise and edge customers driven by the industry’s strongest data center portfolio and Forrest’s leadership.”

Norrod joined AMD in 2014 and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions business group. He has more than 30 years of technology industry experience across a number of engineering and business management roles at both the chip and system level.

