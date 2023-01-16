Global Xylitol Market to reach US$ 738.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global xylitol Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 447.8 Million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Xylitol Market:

The rising demand for xylitol owing to its usages in different kinds of industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care, among others is one of the key factors to propel the market growth. In addition, xylitol is a natural sweetener and helps to maintain oral health. Moreover, chewing gums made with xylitol provides prevention from tooth deterioration. Thus, increasing demand for xylitol across the confectionary products is ascribed to bolster the xylitol industry growth.

Food & Beverages is the fastest growing segment in the xylitol market throughout the forecast period. Xylitol offers various properties such as low-calorie content and natural sweetness. Thus, the rising concern for health conscious food habits among the consumer is expected to show significant demand for xylitol-based products. Moreover, xylitol has less glycemic index as compare to table sugar which is used to improve the level of blood sugar and insulin in the human body. This results in soaring demand for xylitol across the diabetic patients which further accelerating the xylitol market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global xylitol Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Growing preference for low calorie and natural sweetening additive across the globe is boosting the growth of xylitol market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global xylitol market include Roquette Frères, NovaGreen, Inc., zuChem Inc., DuPont Danisco, Cargill, Inc., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd., Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Herboveda

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products are key strategies adopted by players in the global xylitol market. For instance, in February 2021, IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc) declared to complete the merger with DuPont Danisco’s nutrition and biosciences business. Nutrition & Biosciences is a world leader of sustainable and innovative solutions throughout health, food, pharmaceuticals, and biotech industries, among others. The main objective of this merger is to create high-value solutions for the home & personal care, food & beverage, and personal care markets. This leads to cater customer-oriented health and food care markets.

Market Segmentation:

Global Xylitol Market, By Form: Liquid Powder

Global Xylitol Market, By Application: Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Toiletries Personal Care Others

Global Xylitol Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa





