Draganfly Selected by Lufthansa Industry Solutions to Strengthen Marine Search and Rescue Infrastructure

Lufthansa Industry Solutions to integrate Draganfly’s drone solutions and Vital Intelligence software with their marine search and rescue solutions.

Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Lufthansa Industry Solutions, an IT service provider and a subsidiary of Lufthansa Group has entered into a letter of intent with Draganfly to explore providing its drone solutions and Vital Intelligence (VI) technology for use into its existing infrastructure and customer solutions.



Draganfly’s technology will assist in Lufthansa Industry Solutions' objective of providing the maritime industry with the highest information technology and performance monitoring standard. Draganfly’s drone solutions will be integrated for deployment during marine search and rescue operations and for reconnaissance purposes, adding another layer of safety and security for crew members and passengers.

Draganfly’s search and rescue drone can be utilized when a passenger aboard a vessel falls into the ocean. These specialized drones are high-endurance, multirotor UAVs capable of utilizing Draganfly’s optical and infrared imaging solutions during an active emergency. The company’s drone can be used to thoroughly map certain areas, locate survivors, and begin measuring core vitals.

The reconnaissance drones provided by Draganfly can carry out inspections of cargo and potential hazards on the water. This UAV is a high-endurance, drone that utilizes optical and imaging solutions.

These drones can even function in hazardous areas.

Lufthansa Industry Solutions plans to integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology into its Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) platform, a package that offers a quick and easy solution for businesses trying to achieve digital transformation. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence (VI) is software that uses video feed from simple RGB cameras to measure biometric data and share human experience and health insights.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lufthansa Industry Solutions and provide our versatile AI technology for use in their current infrastructure,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “This partnership reflects the growing demand for our drone, AI and data solutions with Tier 1 customers.”

“Draganfly’s support has enabled us to increase our portfolio for the cruise industry,” said Klaus Vollmer, Managing Director of Lufthansa Industrial Solutions Hamburg & VP of Lufthansa Industrial Solutions Miami. “We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

