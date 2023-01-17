$54.6 Million Worldwide Biodegradable Cutlery Industry to 2027 - Featuring BioGreenChoice, Biotrem, Eco Guardian and Huhtamaki Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biodegradable cutlery market size reached US$ 40.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biodegradable cutlery refers to compostable tableware that is manufactured using all-natural materials, such as agricultural residues, palm leaves, bamboo, bagasse and cornstarch-based polylactic acid (PLA) plastic.

Reusable spoons, knives, forks, straws, stirrers and flatware are the most common variants available in the market. In comparison to plastic- and petroleum-based products, these utensils cause minimal pollution, use lesser energy and produce negligible waste.

They release nutrients into the soil upon breakdown, owing to which the utensils can either be stored for future use or converted into compost to improve the quality of farm produce.



Biodegradable Cutlery Market Trends:



Increasing consumer awareness regarding the detrimental effects of using non-biodegradable products is among the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government regulations discouraging the use of plastic tableware and other products is also providing a boost to the market growth. With the significant expansion in the food and beverage industry, there is an escalating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cutlery in restaurants, fast food outlets and hotels across the globe.

Additionally, biodegradable cutlery is a viable alternative that provides the convenience of disposable utensils at parties, picnics and other occasions, along with an added advantage of minimal negative impact on the eco-system.

Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture innovative and cost-effective products, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BioGreenChoice Corp., Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG, Biotrem, Eco Guardian, Eco-Products Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, NatureHouse Green Products Inc., Vegware, etc.



