Mobix Labs and Gemtek Technology to Develop 5G FR1 and FR2 Products

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for next-generation wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, and Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd (TSE:4906), a leading Taiwanese-based original design manufacturer of wireless communications products, today announced a collaboration to develop products for the FR1 and FR2 markets that will utilize Mobix Labs’ frequency converters, synthesizers and beamformers.



“We are excited to partner with Gemtek Technology on a variety of future reference designs and products,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Our disruptive RF and mixed-signal integrated circuits, as with our newly launched MOBX200 up-down frequency converter, combined with Gemtek’s expertise and experience in developing total wireless solutions, will translate into cutting-edge, high performance, and cost-effective 5G FR1 and FR2 products across a variety of use cases, such as consumer electronics, infrastructure, automotive and IoT markets.”

Designed in Bulk-CMOS, Mobix Labs’ suite of wireless products offer optimum performance, while supporting radio waves over the 5GNR FR1 and FR2 frequency bands.

“Mobix Labs’ disruptive technology and expansive product mix are synergistic to Gemtek’s global production and marketing capabilities,” said James Lee, president of Gemtek Technology. “The versatility of Mobix Labs’ integrated circuits, including their ultra-compact design and scalability, allows us to bring a cost-effective, turnkey solution to a global set of customers looking for easy deployment of 5GNR FR1 and FR2 mmWave applications.”

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

About Gemtek Technology

Established in 1988, Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of wireless communications products. The company’s expanding product portfolio includes wireless network cards, wireless network base stations/routers, IP STB and Metropolitan LTE communication systems. More information on about Gemtek Technology can be found by visiting https://www.gemteks.com/en.

