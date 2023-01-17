Agricultural Biologicals Market is Projected to Double its Market Revenue of worth $24.6 billion by 2027

Chicago, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the MarketsandMarkets™, the Agricultural Biologicals Market is estimated at USD 12.9 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027.

The demand for agricultural biological products in developing countries of regions, such as Asia Pacific and South America, has significantly increased. The rise in the population and increased consumption of food products across regions are the key factors that have led to a substantial increase in food production. Farmers focus on opting for conventional chemical-based fertilizers to increase yield and meet the domestic as well as international demands. The adoption of GM seeds and integrated pest management (IPM) are the key factors that have also contributed to the growth of the biologicals market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100393324



Source addition: The study comprises the operational drivers for every segment in the Agricultural Biologicals. The new market study consists of the COVID-19 market drivers for every segment in the Agricultural Biologicals



Segment: In the latest edition of the report, the main market is segmented by type, function, mode of application, crop type, and region. The new market study consists of the historical revenue analysis of the top five players in the agricultural biologicals. The study provides details of the COVID-19 impact on revenues and strategies of the top 5 players



Company evaluation: The new research study provides the company evaluation quadrant for 15 companies operating in the agricultural biologicals. The new research study comprises the startup/SME company evaluation quadrant for 10 companies operating in the agricultural biologicals



Updated financial information/product portfolio of players according to 2020: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the agricultural biologicals from 2018 to 2020 for each listed company in graphical representation. This would help to easily analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, business segment, focus on the highest revenue-generating segments, and investment on R&D activities.



The new research study comprises the patent analysis of new agricultural biological solutions or products.



The new research study comprises the value chain and supply chain analysis, technology and case study analysis, and porter five forces analysis of new agricultural biological solutions or products.



A detailed analysis of the regulatory landscape for the agricultural biologicals market Laos has been covered in the new study.

North America is estimated to be the largest market.

The agricultural biologicals market is growing in North America due to the increasing applications in the agricultural sector for the adoption in fields, vegetables, and fruit crops. The governments in the North American region have made the registration of biopesticides products more efficient through the development of modified test methodologies and clear guidance documents. This helps key companies to develop new products and register them before commercialization.

The key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovation, Inc (US), Gowan Company (US), Vegalab SA (Switzerland), Lallemand Inc (Canada), Valent Bioscience (US), Koppert Biologicals System (Netherlands), Biovert S.L. (Spain), Trade Corporation International (Spain), Stockton Bio AG (Israel), Biolchim SPA (Italy), and Rhizobacter (Argentina). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

