Hillpointe, LLC Welcomes Greg Signer as President of Property Management

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillpointe, LLC, a fully integrated real estate development firm, welcomes Greg Signer, CPM as President of Property Management. Mr. Signer will be based in the firm’s Winter Park office and will oversee the firm’s property management and property operations teams. Mr. Signer will be primarily responsible for the strategic management of Hillpointe’s multifamily asset portfolio, with a focus on designing and implementing processes and procedures to enhance the profitability of the portfolio through revenue growth and expense optimization.



“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Hillpointe team,” stated Kelly Mahoney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe. “Greg, with his 30+ years of property management experience, has cultivated an expertise that includes property and portfolio operations, market analysis, lease-ups, acquisitions and dispositions, budgeting, and business development. He will help to further institutionalize our property management division and oversee the growth of our portfolio of managed properties.”

“From an organizational perspective, we continue to build our team, with a focus on hiring, cultivating and retaining best-in-class talent from across the industry,” stated Steven Campisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hillpointe. “As we continue executing our mission of delivering new best-in-class apartments that are competitively priced for median income earners we must be exemplary in every facet of our business, including property and asset management. It is critical that we attract the best people to join our team, and Greg is certainly a great example.”

Greg joined Hillpointe most recently from Greystar where he served as Managing Director of Real Estate and was involved in both operations and client services for the organization. Prior to his tenure at Greystar, Greg held senior operations positions with Trammel Crow Residential, Gables Residential, and Archstone-Smith. He holds a Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Greg received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Psychology and Business from Florida State University.

Hillpointe, LLC is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm that boasts full in-house general contracting, materials procurement, property management and capital markets capabilities. With corporate offices located in Winter Park, FL and Athens, GA, Hillpointe is led by Kelly Mahoney and Steven Campisi. Hillpointe has extensive experience in the development of high-quality workforce housing. Hillpointe’s senior management team has developed and built more than 5,000 units of residential and multifamily housing assets, representing over $1,000,000,000 in asset value.

