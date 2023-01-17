UPDATE – Pax8 Names Caroline Goles Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the promotion of Caroline Goles to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This is a newly created C-suite position created to align with the evolving needs of the business. In the role, Goles will lead the planning, development, and execution of Pax8’s global marketing vision and strategy, including the Channel event strategy, education, and enablement. Goles joined Pax8 in January 2022 as the CVP of Sales Strategy. She will continue to report to Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer, in her new role.



“Caroline’s expertise in sales and marketing, and creative influence and advocacy for innovation has been stellar as she led our sales teams through a new partner value framework this past year,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “I am thrilled to have Caroline in this new role to create a comprehensive marketing blueprint that supports our business growth and helps us deliver a world-class partner experience.”

With more than 15 years of channel, sales, and marketing experience in the tech industry, Caroline’s diverse career includes roles with Adobe and a 13-year tenure with Microsoft. During her time as CVP of Sales for Pax8, she was charged with delivering scale and digital automation to accelerate Pax8’s revenue growth with innovative sales strategies.

“As Pax8's CMO, I have the incredible opportunity to work with our talented leaders across channel and marketing to support our partners," said Goles. "Now more than ever, it is critical for us to continue to listen well and innovate to enable our partners to thrive in what could be a challenging economic environment. I am excited to support the organization in my new role, continuing the great work these teams are doing and developing new ways to drive growth for partners through education, support, sales, and marketing services."



About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 350,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Pax8 Media contact:

Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director

mgallegos@pax8.com