17 JANUARY 2023

RECOMMENDED OFFER

FOR

APPRECIATE GROUP PLC ("APPRECIATE GROUP")

BY

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

to be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Introduction

On 7 November 2022, the boards of directors of PayPoint and Appreciate Group announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which PayPoint will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Appreciate Group (the "Acquisition"). It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Appreciate Group and relevant Appreciate Group Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). A circular in relation to the Acquisition was published by Appreciate Group on 2 December 2022 (the “Scheme Document”).





Satisfaction of FCA change in control condition

The board of PayPoint is pleased to announce that the FCA has given its approval to the Acquisition and, as such, the relevant condition has now been satisfied.

The Scheme remains conditional on the approval of Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and Appreciate Group Shareholders at the General Meeting, such meetings to be held on 20 January 2023, and to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including the sanction of the Court on a date to be advised.

Appreciate Group Shareholders will be provided with adequate notice of the date and time of the Court Hearing, once known, via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service which will be made available on Appreciate Group's website at www.appreciategroup.co.uk/investors and on PayPoint's website at https://corporate.paypoint.com/appreciategroupoffer.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.





Enquiries:

PayPoint

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Tel: 07442 968960

Alan Dale, Finance Director Tel: 07778 043962

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director Tel: 07919 488066



Jefferies International Limited (Financial adviser and corporate broker to PayPoint)

Simon Hardy Tel: 020 7029 8000

James Thomlinson

William Brown

FGS Global (Public relations adviser to PayPoint)

Rollo Head Tel: 0207 251 3801

James Thompson

Appreciate Group

Guy Parsons, Executive Chairman Tel: 020 3128 8193

Julian Coghlan, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Liberum Capital Limited (Lead financial adviser, nominated adviser and corporate broker to Appreciate Group)

Richard Crawley Tel: 020 3100 2000

Mark Harrison

Jamie Richards

Ben Cryer

Nikhil Varghese

Herax Partners LLP (Joint financial adviser and Rule 3 adviser to Appreciate Group)

Angus MacPherson Tel: 020 7399 1682

Giuseppe Leonello

MHP Communications (Public relations adviser to Appreciate Group)

Reg Hoare Tel: 020 3128 8193

Katie Hunt appreciategroup@mhpc.com

Charles Hirst

