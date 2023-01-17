Mental Health Technologies Celebrates Mental Wellness Month

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Mental Health Technologies (MHT), they bring awareness to mental health concerns daily. However, each year everyone goes from the hustle and bustle of the holidays to feeling weary. That is why every year in January, the nation focuses on mental wellness.

MHT is a cloud-based platform used by medical practices to assess mental health disorders, including substance abuse. MHT identifies areas in which patients are struggling and directs them to the proper behavioral healthcare through a referral process. In a recent interview, one of MHT's leading sales representatives, Paige Pontrelli, answers MHT's frequently received questions:

What makes MHT stand out from its competitors?

MHT has over 45 different assessments, from depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse, pain, sleep, ADHD, and many more. This gives clinics a wide range of assessments, enabling a range of specialties to screen for any disorder.

Paige says, "MHT has so much to offer any type of medical practice. We can integrate into any electronic medical record, making the assessment process seamless. It adds no additional work to the clinic staff. Assessments are sent to the patient via text or email prior to their appointment. Once completed, the assessments are automatically uploaded into the patient's chart for their provider to review for the appointment."

"We have what's called SmarTest—end-to-end testing for all patients for any disorder. The clinic sets the rules of who to test, as well as when and the assessments to use. SmarTest does the rest. These rules can be based on prior scores, age, gender, diagnosis, insurance information, etc."

Why should MHT be trusted by medical professionals?

According to Paige, one of MHT's biggest selling points is that MHT is HIPAA compliant and uses Amazon web services for security. It has brought on an expert billing consultant to help clients properly bill for assessments.

"We also offer a 30-day free trial to all of our new customers," Paige says. "During the trial, we work closely with them to make sure MHT is running smoothly within their practice. We work alongside their billing team to ensure proper and seeing accurate reimbursements."

How does MHT build and sustain client relationships?

MHT keeps in regular communication with customers through emails, phone calls, Zoom, and face-to-face meetings.

"We also send regular reports based on their preferred cadence. Each one of our clients receives quarterly reports as well as an annual end-of-year report and meeting," says Paige.

What assessments are most used by medical practices?

"As a leading salesforce within MHT," Paige says, "the main assessments clinics use are PHQ-9, depression, GAD-7, anxiety, DAST, drug abuse, AUDIT, alcohol.

"MHT has over 45 different assessments and depending on the type of clinic they are, they may use different assessments. For example, a pain clinic will use depression and anxiety along with a pain survey and opioid risk assessment."

