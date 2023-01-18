Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Department of Justice USA has closed its investigation

With reference to stock notice 14 November 2019.



Mowi has been informed by the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice in the USA that they have no longer an open investigation into Mowi. Mowi has all along been adamant that the price collusion allegations have clearly lacked merit and are entirely unsubstantiated.

With regard to the European Commission’s case handling there is no new information.

