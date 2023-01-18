PlantX’s Venice Retail Location Builds Pop Up Shop with Minor Figures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company”), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced a new collaboration with Minor Figures , a leading producer of plant-based, 100% vegan beverages and oat milk, at its flagship XMarket retail store in Venice Beach, California.



Minor Figures is debuting a gingersnap latte in partnership with Olympia Coffee Roaster, available exclusively at the Venice location. The brand is also 100% powering the in store coffee shop.

There will be a rotating menu of featured coffee roaster partners throughout the 3 months.

The Venice Beach XMarket retail store was decorated with a high-impact outdoor mural featuring Minor Figures and its innovative design and branding.



“Minor Figures sets the standard in vegan, plant-based beverages, and as a certified B-Corp that is fully carbon neutral, their ethos is ideally aligned with everything PlantX and XMarket stand for,” said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. “We can’t wait for our customers to sample these delicious drinks for themselves. Minor Figures will be hosting an official launch party at the store on Saturday, January 21, where they will be giving away free gingersnap lattes for the first two hours, driving a major influx of traffic through the brand's local and dedicated fanbase. Many other events are also in the works for this collaboration. Additionally, we will be promoting the Minor Figures brand in all our stores, including Canada. The brand’s loyal customers are expected to flock to the store to test out exclusive products and photoshoot opportunities with the one-of-a-kind outdoor billboard.”

Francesca Salac, Brand Manager at Minor Figures, "We are thrilled to be partnering with XMarket and PlantX through a really fun and immersive pop up. We are very excited to be bringing in a roster of coffee roaster partners that we work with across the US to feature them in the shop and on bar. This is a super special moment for our brand as we continue to engage with consumers and not only build upon brand love and joy but get them to try our product in new and fun ways."

This new partnership follows successful promotional events with Saint James Iced Tea, Future Farm, Dream Pops and Little West during 2022 and continues PlantX’s mission of highlighting the best brands in the industry.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company’s digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is an innovative coffee company that makes 100% plant-based products for coffee lovers, baristas, and a better planet. Minor Figures Oat M*lk is served in the best specialty coffee shops in the world and their line of canned oat latte's and teas bring the coffee shop to you. The company has quickly grown from its humble beginnings in an East London microbrewery and can now be found in over 40 countries, igniting the global coffee industry with sustainability, creativity, and individuality at the center of everything they do. All Minor Figures products are plant-based, dairy-free, and contain no refined sugar. Minor Figures is carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation

