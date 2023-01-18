Debra Alfarone Joins Gray’s Washington News Operation

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Debra Alfarone will join the company on Monday, January 23rd, as an anchor for Local News Live and as a national correspondent for Gray’s stations.



In her new role, Debra will provide daily news updates on Local News Live, Gray’s 24/7 streaming news network that provides live news coverage from Gray’s 113 markets, allowing viewers to watch local stories from across the country on one OTT platform. She will also lead the streaming channel’s special programming and live events coverage. In addition, as Gray TV’s National Correspondent, Debra will provide feature stories, engaging interviews, and other content to local markets through Gray’s growing Washington DC News Bureau.

“LNL showcases the most interesting stories across the country told by people who know them the best, local journalists,” explained Gray’s Senior Vice President of Local Media, Sandy Breland. “Debra’s warmth and strong interview skills make her the perfect fit to help take LNL to the next level.”

Lisa Allen, the General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations, added, “We are thrilled Debra is joining our team. Gray DC strives to cover national news through a local lens. Whether it’s from behind the anchor desk or the halls of Congress, I know Debra will help us achieve that goal.”

An Edward R. Murrow award winner, Debra has extensive experience working in Washington and New York. For the past three years, she has worked at CBS Network, anchoring CBS News Streaming Network and reporting from the White House. Her feature stories have aired on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News, and CBS Weekend Evening News. Previously, Debra worked for WUSA 9 in Washington, DC, and for WPIX 11 in New York.

About Gray:

We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

