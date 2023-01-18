The MUHC Foundation welcomes new board members

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MUHC Foundation’s Annual General Meeting on September 22, 2022 officially welcomed eight new members to its Board of Directors. These pillars of the medical, scientific, academic and business communities have committed to volunteering their time to help us achieve our big dreams for the MUHC.

The MUHC Foundation is thrilled to welcome:

Vincent Chiara, Owner, Groupe Mach

Tania Clarke, Corporate Director

Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin

Jacques Filion, FCPA

Marie Josée Lamothe, President, Tandem Int’l

Nadine Renaud-Tinker, President, Quebec, RBC

Mark Smith, President, Pandion Investments

Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Aluminum, Rio Tinto

These distinguished individuals will direct the activities of the MUHC Foundation as it continues toward its goal of raising $200 million through the Dream Big Campaign.

“I am eager to contribute to furthering the MUHC Foundation’s mission to change the course of lives and medicine. Together, we will have a transformative impact on health care and medical research in Montreal,” says Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

During the AGM, the MUHC Foundation said good-bye to a long-time leader. We are grateful for the unwavering support and dedication of our outgoing chair, Norman Steinberg. Norman’s impact on the foundation will be felt for years to come. He has been instrumental in the foundation’s success.

We are proud to welcome the incoming chair of the Board of Directors, Marc P. Tellier. Marc is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and joined the MUHC Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2016. The MUHC Foundation is excited to see what we can accomplish under his leadership.

“I am thrilled to take the helm of the MUHC Foundation’s board. After several challenging years with the pandemic, I look forward to helping accelerate innovative research that will prepare us for the next big health care challenge,” says Tellier.

In the past eight years, the MUHC Foundation has seen unprecedented growth. We are confident that our new directors will help continue this upward trend.

“The MUHC Foundation is leading the way in the areas of research and innovation, and RBC is happy to support the MUHC, so that it can continue to do what it does best: provide quality and top-of-the-line care to patients. I am proud to join the Board of Directors and help contribute to increasing our impact for the health of our communities,” says Nadine Renaud-Tinker, President, RBC, Quebec.

In 2015, the former Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation integrated. Since then, under the expert advice of our Board of Directors, the foundation has nearly quadrupled its annual fundraising total. Last year, the foundation raised nearly $27 million.

“I studied commerce at McGill University. McGill’s expertise is world-renowned and I am thrilled to join the McGill University Health Centre Foundation’s Board to further the work of this incredible community,” says Vincent Chiara, Owner, Groupe Mach

In January 2022, the MUHC Foundation grew again when it integrated with the Lachine Hospital Foundation. With this partnership, The MUHC Foundation welcomed Jacques Filion, Chair of the Lachine Hospital Foundation, to the board. Together, we will raise $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the new expansion of the Lachine Hospital, which will create an MUHC West Island site.

“We are privileged to have such excellent health care and hospitals with the Lachine Hospital and the Glen. The integration of the Lachine Hospital Foundation with the MUHC Foundation is an important step toward increasing our impact,” says Jacques Filion, Chair of the Lachine Hospital Foundation.

Among numerous duties, board members have the opportunity to inform how the MUHC Foundation allocates donations at the MUHC. This ensures that the foundation is able to address the pressing needs of the hospital right away.

“The work that the MUHC Foundation is doing is incredible. I am very pleased and privileged to be offered the opportunity to help contribute and steer this work,” says Ivan Vella, Chief Executive of aluminum, Rio Tinto

“Every single member of our community benefits from having a world-class hospital in our city. I am so inspired by the work the MUHC does, and I look forward to helping advance its ground-breaking research and patient care,” says Tania Clarke, Corporate Director

The MUHC Foundation looks forward to working with our new board members and hearing their insights and ideas.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the MUHC Foundation’s extended team and support the innovation stemming from its research,” says Marie Josée Lamothe, President, Tandem Int’l

“The MUHC is an extremely critical institution in Montreal and in Quebec. I am fortunate to be in a position to help improve the health of our community. We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to help drive medical research forward,” says Mark Smith, President of Pandion Investments

Together, we will change the course of lives and medicine.

