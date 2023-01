English Danish

Date 18 January 2023

Expectations for 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s expectations for 2023 are core earnings in the range DKK 1,700-2,100 million and net profit in the range DKK 1,200-1,600 million.

The annual report for 2022 will be published on 1 February 2023, as previously announced.





