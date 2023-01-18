Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 18, 2023 at 5.00 p.m. EET

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 18, 2023 transferred without consideration a total of 12,123 Company's own shares to Company's management and key employees based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 6,844,226 of its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone: +358 40 4858985

RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)