Xtract One Technologies Named to OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

“We are honored to have received this recognition as a top performing company on the OTCQX in 2022, which demonstrates Xtract One’s growing momentum in 2022,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “In 2023, we look forward to further increasing value for our shareholders and continuing our mission to deliver fast, frictionless security technology that enhances the patron screening experience at stadiums, casinos, workplaces, and other venues around the world.”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Multi-Sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

