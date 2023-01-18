Octopus Future Generations VCT plc



Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') as at 31st December 2022 is as follows:

Investee Company Future Generations Theme Book Cost (£’000) Bloom App Empowering people 642 Inflow Holdings Inc. Revitalising healthcare 1,012 Oto Health Inc Revitalising healthcare 289 Living Optics Empowering people 858 Ufonia Limited Revitalising healthcare 374 Neat SAS Building a sustainable planet 765 Apheris Revitalising healthcare 1,246 Perk Finance t/a Cobee Empowering people 1,943 Phlux Empowering people 503 Intrinsic Empowering people 880 Infinitopes Revitalising healthcare 1,611 Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd t/a Skin + Me Revitalising healthcare 991 Kita Earth Building a sustainable planet 691 Little Journey Limited Revitalising healthcare 377 Total Portfolio Investments 12,182

The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 31st December 2022 is £26,841,000.

Since 31 December 2022 Octopus Future Generations VCT plc has made 4 investments and no disposals. The additional investments are as follows, as at 18 January 2023:

Investee Company Sector Book Cost (£’000) Pivotal Future Ltd Building a sustainable planet 767 HelloSelf Revitalising healthcare 2,551 Elo Health Revitalising healthcare 1,257 Secfix Empowering people 543

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66