Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') as at 31st December 2022 is as follows:

Investee Company Future Generations Theme Book Cost (£’000)
Bloom App Empowering people 642
Inflow Holdings Inc. Revitalising healthcare 1,012
Oto Health Inc Revitalising healthcare 289
Living Optics Empowering people 858
Ufonia Limited Revitalising healthcare 374
Neat SAS Building a sustainable planet 765
Apheris Revitalising healthcare 1,246
Perk Finance t/a Cobee Empowering people 1,943
Phlux Empowering people 503
Intrinsic Empowering people 880
Infinitopes Revitalising healthcare 1,611
Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd t/a Skin + Me Revitalising healthcare 991
Kita Earth Building a sustainable planet 691
Little Journey Limited Revitalising healthcare 377
Total Portfolio Investments   12,182

The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 31st December 2022 is £26,841,000.

Since 31 December 2022 Octopus Future Generations VCT plc has made 4 investments and no disposals. The additional investments are as follows, as at 18 January 2023:

Investee Company Sector Book Cost (£’000)
Pivotal Future Ltd Building a sustainable planet 767
HelloSelf Revitalising healthcare 2,551
Elo Health Revitalising healthcare 1,257
Secfix Empowering people 543

