Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') as at 31st December 2022 is as follows:
|Investee Company
|Future Generations Theme
|Book Cost (£’000)
|Bloom App
|Empowering people
|642
|Inflow Holdings Inc.
|Revitalising healthcare
|1,012
|Oto Health Inc
|Revitalising healthcare
|289
|Living Optics
|Empowering people
|858
|Ufonia Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|374
|Neat SAS
|Building a sustainable planet
|765
|Apheris
|Revitalising healthcare
|1,246
|Perk Finance t/a Cobee
|Empowering people
|1,943
|Phlux
|Empowering people
|503
|Intrinsic
|Empowering people
|880
|Infinitopes
|Revitalising healthcare
|1,611
|Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd t/a Skin + Me
|Revitalising healthcare
|991
|Kita Earth
|Building a sustainable planet
|691
|Little Journey Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|377
|Total Portfolio Investments
|12,182
The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 31st December 2022 is £26,841,000.
Since 31 December 2022 Octopus Future Generations VCT plc has made 4 investments and no disposals. The additional investments are as follows, as at 18 January 2023:
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book Cost (£’000)
|Pivotal Future Ltd
|Building a sustainable planet
|767
|HelloSelf
|Revitalising healthcare
|2,551
|Elo Health
|Revitalising healthcare
|1,257
|Secfix
|Empowering people
|543
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66