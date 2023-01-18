New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Booms as 24+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a group of symptoms that occur together, including repeated pain in your abdomen and changes in your bowel movements, which may be diarrhea, constipation, or both. IBS is one of the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal diseases.In the United States, Canada, and Isreal, IBS symptoms are 1.5 to 2 times more prevalent among women than men. Moreover, women are more likely to report abdominal pain and constipation, whereas men are more likely to report diarrhea. The prevalence of IBS also decreases with age. Increasing research and development activities by the key players in the market for the development of irritable bowel syndrome drugs are expected to drive the market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline irritable bowel syndrome therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the irritable bowel syndrome pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s irritable bowel syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 24+ companies and 24+ pipeline drugs for irritable bowel syndrome treatment.

for irritable bowel syndrome treatment. Key irritable bowel syndrome companies include Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, and others are evaluating novel irritable bowel syndrome drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel irritable bowel syndrome drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising irritable bowel syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Olorinab, Blautix, ORP-101, BOS-589, BEKINDA, Rifamycin controlled-release, CIN 103, Crofelemer, RQ-00310941, AAT 730 , and several others.

, and several others. In October 2022, Intrinsic Medicine and Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

In September 2022, Novome Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company engineering first-in-class, living medicines for chronic diseases, announced the closing of a $43.5 million Series B financing.

The irritable bowel syndrome pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage irritable bowel syndrome products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the irritable bowel syndrome pipeline landscape.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Overview

According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal pain or discomfort and altered bowel habit (chronic or recurrent diarrhea, constipation, or both – either mixed or in alternation). Although the underlying pathogenesis is far from understood, etiological factors include increased epithelial hyperpermeability, dysbiosis, inflammation, visceral hypersensitivity, epigenetics and genetics, and altered brain–gut interactions. According to IFFGD, IBS affects people of all ages, even children. It affects between 25 and 45 million people in the United States. About 2 in 3 IBS sufferers are females, while 1 in 3 sufferers are males. IBS is diagnosed based on symptoms, and a distinction is made between the following subtypes of IBS: IBS with pain or discomfort and predominant constipation (IBS-C), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), mixed IBS (IBS-M), and unsubtyped IBS (IBS-U). IBS has a good prognosis, and the diagnosis is unlikely to change on follow-up. IBS diagnosis has evolved since its first discovery, and today the Rome IV diagnostic criteria (The Rome IV consensus is a robust standard for a clinical and research approach to functional gastrointestinal disorders) is used to diagnose IBS. Irritable bowel syndrome manifests abdominal pain/discomfort and altered bowel function. Despite affecting as many adults, a lack of understanding of etiopathogenesis and evaluation strategies results in diagnostic uncertainty and, in turn, becomes an unmet need for both the patient and the physician.





A snapshot of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome pipeline drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Olorinab Pfizer Phase II Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists Oral Blautix 4D Pharma Phase II Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators Oral ORP-101 OrphoMed Inc. Phase II Opioid kappa receptor antagonists; Opioid mu receptor agonists Oral BEKINDA RedHill Biopharma Phase II Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists Oral BOS-589 Boston Pharmaceuticals Phase II Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Crofelemer Napo Pharmaceuticals Phase II



Chloride channel antagonists Oral Rifamycin controlled-release Cosmo/Dr Falk Pharma/Salix Phase II DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors Oral

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

The irritable bowel syndrome pipeline report proffers an integral view of irritable bowel syndrome emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Pre-clinical, Discovery, Discontinued, Inactive, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Pre-clinical, Discovery, Discontinued, Inactive, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical.

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical. Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Opioid kappa receptor antagonists; Opioid mu receptor agonists, Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists, DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors

Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Opioid kappa receptor antagonists; Opioid mu receptor agonists, Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists, DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Companies : Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, and others.

: Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, and others. Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: Olorinab, Blautix, ORP-101, BOS-589, BEKINDA, Mesalamine, Rifamycin controlled-release, CIN 103, Crofelemer, RQ-00310941, AAT 730, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

