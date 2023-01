Exor N.V. (“Exor”) has been informed that Andrea Agnelli, a non-executive director of Exor, will not stand for re-election at this year’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “2023 AGM”). Andrea Agnelli was re-appointed on 20 May 2020 for a term of three years, which term will expire at the close of the 2023 AGM.

Exor expresses its sincere thanks to Andrea Agnelli for his valuable contribution to Exor’s Board of Directors.

Attachment