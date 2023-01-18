PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

Atlanta, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

 

Record DatePaid DateDividend per ShareOrdinary DividendsCapital GainsUnrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified DividendSection 199A Dividend Rate
Nov 26, 2021Jan 4, 2022$0.21$0.173988$0.028055-$0.000011$0.173977
Feb 25, 2022Mar 18, 2022$0.21$0. 173988$0.028055-$0.000011$0. 173977
May 27, 2022Jun 17, 2022$0.21$0. 173988$0.028055-$0.000011$0. 173977
Aug 26, 2022Sep 16, 2022$0.21$0. 173988$0.028055-$0.000011$0. 173977
Nov 25, 2022Jan 3, 2023$0.21*N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

 

* All of the $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 3, 2023 will be taxable to stockholders in 2023.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 


