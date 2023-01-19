English Finnish

Press Release

Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial report and provide Group Progress Update on 26 January 2023

19 January 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on 26 January 2023 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q4 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

In addition to its financial results, as part of the analyst webcast Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and CFO Marco Wirén will provide an extended presentation to provide a Group Progress Update against our strategy announced at our CMD in 2021. This is intended to provide further Group level context to the Business Group Progress Update events held in 2022.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's webcast will begin on 26 January 2023 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The webcast will last approximately 90 minutes.

The webcast will include an extended presentation covering both our financial results along with a Group Level Progress Update followed by a Q&A session. The results presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call

+1-412-317-5619.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com