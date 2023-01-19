Finnish Wellbeing Services Counties continue to choose Aino for Employee Sustainability

Another Finnish wellbeing services county has chosen Aino’s SaaS solution. 
The agreement contains a total of approximately 7 400 employees. Implementation is expected to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023.  

“Wearevery happy about the great trust in Aino and look forward to creatingaddedvalue and contributing to 
increased EmployeeSustainabilitywithin the public sector” says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.  

Aino’s SaaS solution supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitize preventative support processes and increase employee well-being.  


