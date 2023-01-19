Restaurants are Dealing with a National Egg Shortage and Steep Price Increase. Here’s How Some are Fighting Back

North Riverside, Illinois, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide consumers and restaurants alike are having difficulty finding eggs, and when they can find them they’re facing insane prices. According to the USDA, the price of eggs has more than tripled in the last year. This is due to fewer birds producing eggs right now in part due to a severe bird flu epidemic. About 57 million fewer birds to be exact, worse than the last outbreak in 2015, and the count keeps climbing. The cause for the outbreak is likely due to large scale farming operations, a consolidated food supply, and the lack of concern for animal welfare.

To fight back against rising costs and a severe shortage some restaurants are turning to a truly better-for-all solution: plant-based eggs like Zero Egg.

“We’re hearing time and again from customers that this HPAI outbreak is absolutely impacting their decision to expand menu options to include plant-based eggs,” said Graeham Henderson, Director of Sales at Zero Egg. “Restaurants around the country are just starting to make a comeback from the slowdowns and labor shortages caused by COVID, and now they’re facing this. It’s a real problem, but one that also poses an opportunity, when you understand how we offer them an innovation solution. Zero Egg undoubtedly helps flip a pain-point into an intelligent, forward-thinking way to solve the problem. And their customers are happy to enjoy Zero Egg because it has the same egg-like taste and texture that they love, without them or the restaurant having to pay more. In fact, the operators in some cases are paying less!”

The shortage and increased pricing have led to a spike in sales for Zero Egg’s foodservice business, poaching restaurants and their goers willing to give plant-based eggs a try.

“We’re going to keep seeing bird flu outbreaks. This is our new normal until we prioritize the health of animals, the health of our planet, and our own health. We will see that the cost of cheaply produced food isn’t so cheap after all,” said Liron Nimrodi, Zero Egg’s CEO and Co Founder. “At Zero Egg, we’re committed to transforming the food system and offering a product that doesn’t cause more problems than it solves. We removed the animal, our dear friend the hen, so that we can make tasty and versatile eggs from plants.”

An egg for a new era, Zero Egg has the same taste, texture, look and versatility of an ordinary egg. It’s 100% plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it suitable for a plethora of dietary needs. The company offers foodservice businesses a pre-cooked patty, frozen liquid, and pre-cooked ready-to-use scramble.

Zero Egg is made with a proprietary blend of plant proteins and is preservative free, gluten-free, non-GMO, low in calories and fat, and has zero cholesterol. Compared to ordinary eggs, Zero

Egg products use radically less land, water, and energy to produce, as well as emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases. Zero Egg is transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, making plant-based eggs an everyday choice.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the United States, Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist’s 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin.

