Lifeist’s CannMart Brings First-to-Market Multi-Pack Cannabis Products to Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the “OCS”) that are believed to be first-to-market in the province.



CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb Kush 0.5G & The Mountain Kush 0.5G, featuring two best-selling shatters from Roilty in one package. This new stock keeping unit (“SKU”) was met with strong interest from retailers and consumers alike. As the first shatter product from Roilty in the province, the multi-pack has pushed Roilty into the seventh best-selling brand in the category and the tenth best-selling product (approx. 95 live products in the category). This penetration is especially gratifying given that the average SKU count from the well-established competitors in the category is 3.5 compared to Roilty’s launch with one single SKU (Source: Headset Data, last two months, Ontario, Canada, shatter segment). This placement in the Top 10 accounts for a quick capture of 3% market share for the single SKU, with the top two brands accounting for 63% of the market (each having five to six SKUs), leaving room for significant growth and penetration as Roilty plans to expand SKUs in the segment.

Daniel Stern, Chief Executive Officer of CannMart said, “Roilty’s growth in the Ontario market has been driven not only by our quality products, but the province’s willingness to list innovative offerings that appeal directly to consumer demands. We’ve been able to penetrate a highly competitive market in a short time and prove to retail customers that the Roilty brand of products are worth carrying, and one that consumers want to buy. By effectively leveraging our manufacturing capacity and increasingly popular brand, and combining multiple products into a single offering, we expect to expand both gross and operating margins for CannMart, accelerating our pathway to profitability.”

As momentum grows on this format, the OCS has decided to list a second shatter multi-pack, Roilty Shatter Pack: The Mountain Kush 0.5G & Purple Dream. The new offering will be available in April 2023 via the OCS’s Flow-Through Channel, which allows retailers to purchase products not listed on the OCS website for consumers, to further curate and differentiate their stores’ product offerings. These unique offerings allow consumers and retailers the flexibility of trialing more than one product for the same price and extends the opportunity for variety, something that consumers, especially in the concentrate category, appear to be highly interested in and is lacking in the current product assortment.

Additionally, the OCS has listed three General List Roilty multi-packs SKUs in the live resin, diamonds, and vape cart categories. These three new SKUs from Roilty are also believed to be the first-of-their-kind in the Canadian market. Roilty launched its first live resin SKU in Ontario, Roilty King’s Kush, in August 2022, quickly rising to the tenth best-selling product in the category (with 3% market share, out of approx.180 products and an average 3.3 SKUs per brand) and secured Roilty as the twelfth best-selling brand for the last six months (Source: Headset Data, last six months, Ontario, Canada, Live Resin Sub-Category). The success of King’s Kush makes the Roilty Live Resin 2-pack of Priest's Punch (0.5G) & Roil Purple Berry (0.5G) a highly anticipated offering in this category, expected to launch in the coming weeks. A saucy new offering is the Roilty Diamonds & Sauce 2-pack of Terpy Treasures (0.5G) & Roil Rubies (0.5G). This is also Roilty’s first Diamonds listing in Ontario, and third available in Canada; it will be available in April 2023. Lastly, the vape cart multi-pack will be Roilty Vape Carts: Hawaiian Thunder Queen (0.5G) & Imperial Peach (0.5G), featuring a best-selling SKU from Alberta, and a best-selling SKU from Manitoba and Saskatchewan, are also expected to launch in Ontario in the coming weeks.

“By leveraging best-selling products in other provinces, we have been able to create some unique offerings in Ontario that are believed to be first-to-market in several categories. We are planning to expand in other provinces with similar innovation,” added Stern.

About Lifeist

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company bringing to market innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

www.wearemikra.com

