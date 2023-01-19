BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Further USA Launch Dates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report that Netcoins will be expanding its USA footprint on February 1st, launching in Colorado, Kentucky, Kansas and Utah. The addition of these 4 states comes after the initial launch of Netcoins USA in California, Missouri, Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania in December 2022. The combined population of these nine states is over 93 million, which provides Netcoins with a tremendous opportunity for growth.

Netcoins will also be adding Instant ACH funding to the Netcoins USA platform, integrating with Plaid ( www.plaid.com ) and Sardine ( www.sardine.ai ), two leading FinTechs with an established presence in the Crypto industry.

Lastly, Netcoins will be launching three new crypto-assets on the Netcoins USA and Canada platforms. Netcoins is very pleased to add NEAR Protocol ( NEAR ) (Market Cap $1,699,858,471), QUANT ( QNT ) (Market Cap $1,633,462,936) and Cosmos ( ATOM ) (Market Cap $3,310,705,840). Netcoins is excited to bring these crypto-assets to our users in both Canada and the USA, bringing its overall offering to 38 coins.

Netcoins President, Fraser Matthews, remarked, “Netcoins is excited to continue its growth in the US market. With the addition of 4 more states within one month of our initial launch, we are making great strides in the expansion of our platform. We will continue to expand on a state-by-state basis throughout 2023 and ramp up our marketing efforts accordingly. We have an exciting roadmap in 2023 and look forward to bringing a leading experience while we solidify Netcoins' approach to being a safe and secure platform for crypto enthusiasts seeking an alternative to large exchanges.”

Note: Market Caps are in USD and based on January 18, 2023 market data.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 6,805,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.32 per common share for a five-year term. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

