Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the “Company”)

Publication of Prospectus

The Company has issued a prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated 19 January 2023 relating to a proposed offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (“New Shares”) to raise up to £30 million with an over-allotment of up to a further £10 million (the “Offer”), following the approval of the Prospectus from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Pursuant to an agreement dated 19 January 2023 relating to the Offer between, inter alia, the Company and Octopus Investments Limited (the “Portfolio Manager”), the Company’s portfolio manager, which constitutes a smaller related party transaction within Listing Rule 11.1.10R, the Portfolio Manager will receive a fee of 3% of the gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company.

The Offer is now open and will close at 5.00 pm on 31 March 2023 for the 2022/2023 tax year and at 5.00 pm on 12 January 2024 for the 2023/2024 tax year, or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed. The board of the Company reserves the right to close the Offer earlier.

The Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company’s website

https://octopusinvestments.co m /our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-future-generations-vct/

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66



