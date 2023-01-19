VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: Status on December 31, 2022 (corrected data) and January 4, 2023

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
Status on December 31, 2022 (corrected data) and January 4, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: January 19, 2023

Erratum: status on December 31, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,367,482

 

    including:
  • 138,346,968 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
160,933,882Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant

 

Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares		December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022

 

 

December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022		160,809,560

Interim status on January 4, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


160,933,882Cancellation of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 eachJanuary 4, 2023 i160,809,560

i Management Board decisions of January 4, 2023.

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2023_01_19 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS_EN_GN