VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Status on December 31, 2022 (corrected data) and January 4, 2023

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: January 19, 2023

Erratum: status on December 31, 2022

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



138,367,482







including: 138,346,968 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 160,933,882 Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant







Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022











December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022 160,809,560

Interim status on January 4, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



138,346,968



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each





160,933,882 Cancellation of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each January 4, 2023 i 160,809,560

i Management Board decisions of January 4, 2023.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

