EQUASENS: Appointment of Frédérique SCHMIDT as the Group’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Villers-lès-Nancy 19 January 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Frédérique SCHMIDT as the Group’s

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Equasens Group announces the appointment of Frédérique SCHMIDT as the Group's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer. She assumed her functions on 1 January 2023 and became a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Frédérique SCHMIDT brings to the Group a solid track record of making use of the financial expertise she has acquired in international industrial groups to support strategy, operating activities and organisations.

She succeeds Jean-Yves SAMSON, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the Group, first as Director of Management Control and then as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer.

Denis SUPPLISSON, CEO of Equasens Group, commented: "Together with the Chairman Thierry CHAPUSOT, the Board of Directors and all the Group's teams, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Jean-Yves for his dedication and enormous contributions to Equasens over the years. In particular, he played a central role in assuring the successful integration of the numerous acquisitions carried out by the Group since 2009. We would like to wish him the very best during his well-deserved retirement. I am delighted to welcome Frédérique to the company. Her experience with large international industrial groups will be a valuable asset in supporting Equasens' growth.

Frédérique SCHMIDT Bio (LinkedIn) A graduate of the Institut Commercial de Nancy D.E.S.C.F. and M.S.T.C.F., she began her career in 1996 at Expertis CFE Audit et Conseils as a chartered accountant. She became Administrative and Financial Manager of Bolton Medical (USA) in 1998 and then of British Steel France Rail in 2001 before being appointed Administrative and Financial Director in 2010 and joining the Management Committee. In 2020, she joined the Somborn-Lang-Ferry Group as Administrative and Financial Officer and became a member of its Executive Committee. In 2022 she joined the Equasens Group to succeed Jean-Yves SAMSON who assisted her during the transition period. She has served as Equasens Group’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer since 1 January 2023.

Financial calendar:

Publication of FY 2022 annual revenue: 3 February 2023 (after the close of trading).





About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - frederique.schmidt@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

