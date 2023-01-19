Carahsoft Named Okta AMER Distributor of the Year

RESTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Americas (AMER) Distributor of the Year by Okta, the leading independent identity provider. The award was presented to Carahsoft at the 2022 Okta Partner Summit and recognizes Carahsoft’s outstanding performance and contribution over the past year.



As a top partner and Public Sector Distributor for Okta , Carahsoft continues to provide multi-dimensional value through impressive year-over-year revenue growth and qualified sales and technical representatives versed in Okta products and messaging. Carahsoft utilized cross-functional teams to reach Okta’s targeted Government audience and support mutual growth. In 2022, Carahsoft executed 80 marketing events for Okta across Federal, State, and Local Governments to cover important Public Sector initiatives such as Zero Trust, fraud mitigation, cloud-based identity modernization as well as “Better Together” campaigns with integration partners.

“We are thrilled to be named Okta’s AMER Distributor of the Year,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of the Okta Team at Carahsoft. “As a long-standing Okta partner, Carahsoft is proud to consistently deliver outstanding results through our strong relationships with our reseller partners. Our team commits each year to grow and improve because we recognize that our collective efforts enable the Public Sector to achieve its mission and meet the current security needs.”

"Partners are at the heart of everything we do at Okta, and they continue to be critical to our growth as a company which is why we are proud to name Carahsoft the Distributor of the Year,” said Bill Hustad, SVP of Partners, and Alliances at Okta. “Carahsoft helps us innovate, accelerate our growth, and allow for the best-of-breed options that modern organizations have come to expect. We want to acknowledge, thank and celebrate their achievements.”

In addition, through Carahsoft, Okta’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution is available to the U.S. Military at a DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) with a unique set of features and security operations fit for approved users connecting from DoD infrastructure. The Okta for U.S. Military solution centralizes digital trust policies so the CAC and non-CAC DoD community can securely and seamlessly access mission relevant resources across different platforms, devices, and networks. This unique solution is currently available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule and DoD ESI contracts.

To learn more, read Okta’s feature in Carahsoft’s GovLoop Guide: Your Guide to Building Constituent Engagement – Hear from Dean Scontras, Vice President, State, Local, and Education at Okta.

Okta’s open, neutral platform allows companies to manage a best-of-breed technology stack by ensuring the right people have access to the right technologies at the right times. Okta secures the identity of everyone in a digital ecosystem, so they have the freedom to safely use any technology, anywhere. More than 17,000 organizations trust Okta to help protect the identities of their customers and workforces.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .