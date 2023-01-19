Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2022 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2022.

The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2022 was -17.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were -18.1% and -18.2%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -19.8%. “In a difficult year for the market, our Fund modestly outperformed our benchmark and our peer group,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The Fund paid $1.07 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2022, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2023.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/22)

 1 Year3 Year5 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)-17.3%8.4%10.3%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)-19.8%6.6%9.8%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category-18.2%7.2%8.8%
S&P 500-18.1%7.7%9.4%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

 12/31/2212/31/21
Net assets$2,100,737,733$2,652,527,878
Shares outstanding120,900,484117,872,178
Net asset value per share$17.38$22.50


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/22)

 % of Net Assets
Microsoft Corporation6.8%
Apple Inc.5.9%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.1%
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated2.5%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*2.3%
Amazon.com, Inc.2.2%
Mastercard Incorporated Class A2.0%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.2.0%
Visa Inc. Class A1.8%
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B1.7%
Total30.3%
  
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/22)

 % of Net Assets
Information Technology25.4%
Health Care15.7%
Financials11.9%
Consumer Discretionary10.4%
Industrials8.5%
Communication Services7.3%
Consumer Staples6.8%
Energy5.2%
Utilities3.0%
Materials2.6%
Real Estate2.5%


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

 

        











    

        

        
