CORRECTION -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2025 Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2025 was 18.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 17.9% and 16.2%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 25.7%.

The Fund paid $1.85 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2025, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1% on net asset value.

“We were pleased to generate an 18.9% return in 2025, outperforming our benchmark and 2.7% ahead of our peer group,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.

The 2025 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2026.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, FIVE, AND TEN-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/2025) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 18.9% 23.3% 15.0% 15.5% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 25.7% 28.3% 17.1% 16.6% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 16.2% 21.1% 13.0% 13.5% S&P 500 17.9% 23.0% 14.4% 14.8%





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Net assets $ 3,028,642,556 $ 2,662,523,552 Shares outstanding 122,535,119 117,585,976 Net asset value per share $ 24.72 $ 22.64





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/2025)

% of Net Assets NVIDIA Corporation 7.9% Apple Inc. 7.3% Microsoft Corporation 6.6% Alphabet Inc. Class A 5.5% Amazon.com, Inc. 4.2% Broadcom Inc. 3.0% Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.5% JP Morgan Chase & Co. 2.2% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 1.8% Eli Lilly and Company 1.8% Total 42.8% * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/2025)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 34.1% Financials 13.4% Communication Services 10.5% Consumer Discretionary 10.2% Health Care 9.6% Industrials 7.8% Consumer Staples 4.8% Energy 3.2% Utilities 2.2% Real Estate 1.9% Materials 1.6%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

