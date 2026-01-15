Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2025 was 18.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 17.9% and 16.2%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 25.7%.
The Fund paid $1.85 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2025, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1% on net asset value.
“We were pleased to generate an 18.9% return in 2025, outperforming our benchmark and 2.4% ahead of our peer group,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.
The 2025 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2026.
|ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, FIVE, AND TEN-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|18.9%
|23.3%
|15.0%
|15.5%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|25.7%
|28.3%
|17.1%
|16.6%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|16.2%
|21.1%
|13.0%
|13.5%
|S&P 500
|17.9%
|23.0%
|14.4%
|14.8%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
|The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Net assets
|$
|3,028,642,556
|$
|2,662,523,552
|Shares outstanding
|122,535,119
|117,585,976
|Net asset value per share
|$
|24.72
|$
|22.64
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.9%
|Apple Inc.
|7.3%
|Microsoft Corporation
|6.6%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|5.5%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.2%
|Broadcom Inc.
|3.0%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.5%
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|2.2%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|1.8%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|1.8%
|Total
|42.8%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
|SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|34.1%
|Financials
|13.4%
|Communication Services
|10.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.2%
|Health Care
|9.6%
|Industrials
|7.8%
|Consumer Staples
|4.8%
|Energy
|3.2%
|Utilities
|2.2%
|Real Estate
|1.9%
|Materials
|1.6%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479