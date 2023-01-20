Purpose Investments Inc. Announces January 2023 Distributions

| Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of January 2023 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is January 26, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, Purpose Ether Yield ETF, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of January 27, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is January 30, 2023.

Open-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.1050101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0690101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0520101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF SeriesPHR$0.0720101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPYF$0.0830101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF SeriesPYF.UUS $ 0.0885101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.0885101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNC$0.1025101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF SeriesPRP$0.0540101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1181101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPID$0.078001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPUD$0.065001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsPUD.B$0.076001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF UnitsBND$0.066501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF UnitsPSA$0.171001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF UnitsPSU.UUS$ 0.335801/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF UnitsPINC$0.084001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF UnitsIGB$0.0678101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPS$0.095001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDE$0.0800101/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPU$0.094001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2RPU.B / RPU.U$0.094001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsREM$0.095001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF UnitsFLX$0.029701/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF UnitsFLX.UUS$ 0.037501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.036501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF UnitsBDEQ$0.011201/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsBDOP$0.007501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsCROP$0.087501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD UnitsCROP.U$0.097501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF UnitsBTCY$0.021001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.023501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCY.UUS$ 0.028001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHY$0.021001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.025001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS$ 0.027501/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF UnitsHEAL$0.133001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETFYGOG$0.183301/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETFYAMZ$0.200001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETFAPLY$0.166701/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETFBRKY$0.100001/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETFYTSL$0.306701/27/202302/07/2023Monthly
      
Closed-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class TRIGP.UN$0.114601/31/202302/14/2023Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class ABNK$0.0662101/31/202302/14/2023Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$0.0500101/31/202302/14/2023Monthly

Estimated January 2023 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund

The January 2023 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		Estimated
Distribution
per unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNY$0.361001/30/202302/07/2023Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about January 27, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be January 30, 2023.

(1)Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2)Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 