Purpose Investments Inc. Announces January 2023 Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of January 2023 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).



The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is January 26, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, Purpose Ether Yield ETF, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of January 27, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is January 30, 2023.



Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.10501 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.06901 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05201 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.07201 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.08301 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.08851 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.10251 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.05401 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.11811 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0650 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $0.0760 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0665 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $0.1710 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.3358 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $0.06781 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.08001 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0950 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0297 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US$ 0.0375 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $0.0365 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $0.0112 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units BDOP $0.0075 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $0.0875 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U $0.0975 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0210 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0235 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.0280 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $0.0210 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0250 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.0275 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units HEAL $0.1330 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG $0.1833 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ $0.2000 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY $0.1667 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY $0.1000 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL $0.3067 01/27/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 01/31/2023 02/14/2023 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $0.06621 01/31/2023 02/14/2023 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.05001 01/31/2023 02/14/2023 Monthly

Estimated January 2023 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund

The January 2023 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Distribution

per unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.3610 01/30/2023 02/07/2023 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about January 27, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be January 30, 2023.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

