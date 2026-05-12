Purpose Investments Announces Changes to Certain Investment Funds

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk rating of two of its funds effective May 12, 2026.

These changes are the result of the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology pursuant to National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund Low to Medium Medium Purpose Global Bond Class Low to Medium Low

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $31 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.