EQUASENS: H2 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Villers Les Nancy, FRANCE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 20 January 2023 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

H2 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of EQUASENS, liquidity account holdings at 30 December 2022 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 3,006
- Cash balance: €122,399.02

For the 2022 second half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES29,847 shares€2,235,495.18756 transactions
SALES29,620 shares€2,208,567.87827 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 30 June 2022:

- Number of shares: 2,676
- Cash balance: €157,148.62

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219
- Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to the renewal of liquidity agreements for shares, which provisions replace the previous Decision No. 2018-01.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – frederique.schmidt@equasens.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr  

APPENDIX

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of shares
TOTAL75629 8472 235 495,1882729 6202 208 567,87
01/07/20228190145001937929232,8
04/07/20222038529712,99819114870,21
05/07/2022029822809,19013410416,2
06/07/2022021416301,41030423415,11
07/07/20220251937,5031624759,01
08/07/202251108684,011729723621,6
11/07/2022414111239,51116713395,3
12/07/20221036529332,21137930644,08
13/07/20221846637308,61721517069,3
14/07/2022021717142,3901007950
15/07/2022013610724,29015812447,3
18/07/2022020016012,4040532405,91
19/07/2022039831387,71036828987,8
20/07/2022025820612,6037629847,9
21/07/20220887216028723204,61
22/07/2022025921305,81014011554,4
25/07/2022017214172,09021517860,01
26/07/2022030825758,59027122704
27/07/2022039232737,290857123
28/07/2022519215990,61222218628,8
29/07/20221218815866,091628924517,89
01/08/20222241434873,7423520351
02/08/2022040733506,40473924,5
03/08/2022026221495,11051943186,92
04/08/2022016013482,8018215415
05/08/2022050041699,9013011042,01
08/08/2022015012174019616030,6
09/08/2022029323984,39021417728,4
10/08/2022021117173,8027122267,5
11/08/2022021217520,1015813124,7
12/08/2022024019702,61013711285,8
15/08/2022018415265,01046439191,99
16/08/2022018715552027723183,4
17/08/2022022618784,19026722291,59
18/08/2022032626970,11015012552
19/08/2022019015620,3023019008,01
22/08/2022026821750,8000
23/08/2022019915885,79014811863,61
24/08/202201088615,6035528709,6
25/08/20220685564,5019916422,69
26/08/2022030424780,99000
29/08/2022024019148,69000
30/08/2022019615334,101068359,2
31/08/2022024619143,4018314289,3
01/09/2022013810561,60175,8
02/09/20220161209,6036628427
05/09/2022021616701,1000
06/09/2022019515080,7025019383,7
07/09/202201098411,6024018680,21
08/09/2022000036829109,5
09/09/202201239801,4017013625,01
12/09/2022018514737,51024519643,51
13/09/2022041732995,7901219691,89
14/09/2022028421898,5901078305,7
15/09/2022019714893,1000
16/09/2022036226569,79037327493,38
19/09/2022015311022016912198,79
20/09/2022022015831,901158273,5
21/09/20220614342,7035125292,71
22/09/2022032223037,720251802,5
23/09/2022029820766,49024617609,69
26/09/2022029920359,9901389521,7
27/09/2022022314728,1901419390,9
28/09/2022019812535,50503117,5
29/09/202201579516,1901519152,09
30/09/202201317804,8043426316,41
03/10/2022026315662,81028917325,41
04/10/202201006040041425705,59
05/10/20222437023418,4881529801,7
06/10/2022817811140,0181438991,2
07/10/2022029418332,61016810598,1
10/10/20222638323460,592804944
11/10/2022021112431,8019011265,1
12/10/20221621612642,22224114144,8
13/10/2022711064702336821942,11
14/10/20222321962,91628117406,91
17/10/20224976035,41725015784,6
18/10/20220001930919993,81
19/10/2022028618456,3019212442
20/10/20228785021,6919612717,4
21/10/20220372393,9026817573,7
24/10/20221927918274,811833021722,61
25/10/20221524116185,11837525017,79
26/10/20221322615349,312348232948,89
27/10/20221929420310,112941528729,41
28/10/20222543730203,521233523156,1
31/10/20221238727414,312242029529,32
01/11/20221122616354,63041229764,98
02/11/20222944332223,912534525197,7
03/11/2022046833843,28035025315,19
04/11/20222862044549,293550235806,41
07/11/2022017212147,4026418776,21
08/11/2022034224217,19040829097,58
09/11/20221533023378,09101067569,4
10/11/20221737225957,92156039946,98
11/11/20227705270,32635126630,69
14/11/20221033525897,912539430663,8
15/11/202223400308753282170
16/11/20222336727798,712221694
17/11/20221123117090,1121259294,2
18/11/202261007383,52731623684,48
21/11/2022023017258,6023317558,6
22/11/20221221665,41722817492,3
23/11/20221832024550,91816512696,5
24/11/20221736928185,511020815972,4
25/11/20225886705,61928121798,21
28/11/2022028822039,80171303,9
29/11/2022019514862027420975,3
30/11/20220806122,5037829351,21
01/12/20222534926908,811113810693,61
02/12/2022026420137,2101088277,9
05/12/2022818013725,22031323934,52
06/12/2022041931497,190211543,5
07/12/20221219714356,21227219869,3
08/12/20221416011679,51613710054,5
09/12/20223755487,52226919881,2
12/12/2022019014046,21031723560,3
13/12/20221122116455,591628521401,59
14/12/20221514911129,5916512385
15/12/20221419714699,1414010443,01
16/12/20222033524648,34805932
19/12/20222131622762,817805819,6
20/12/2022015010733,401339537,7
21/12/202215035802831022517,69
22/12/202291329720,11419714609,5
23/12/20221916311976,710705152,7
26/12/2022000000
27/12/20220997360,1028821411,01
28/12/20221725919198,895614483,5
29/12/202296547752140830327,21
30/12/20223539329448,79713610237,4

